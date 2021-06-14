Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.40 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

TSE ESI opened at C$2.14 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.05 million. Analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

