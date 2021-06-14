Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 50,207 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,207 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $164,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AON by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

NYSE AON traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.49. 11,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

