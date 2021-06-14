Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 1,058 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,110,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $200,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,421. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

