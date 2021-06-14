Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 369,384 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Duke Energy worth $181,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,069. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

