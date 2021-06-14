Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $882.98 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,766 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $882,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.16. The company had a trading volume of 302,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,350,303. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $338.30. The company has a market cap of $950.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

