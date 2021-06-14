Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,059. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

