Entravision Communications Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Entravision Communications has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entravision Communications to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

