Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,014 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.88. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

