Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $9,361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 58,657 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 56,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $12.36 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

