Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,876,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

