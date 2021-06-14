Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $48.07 on Monday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

