Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,342 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iStar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iStar in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iStar by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,519,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of STAR opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.72. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.