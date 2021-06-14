Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in May

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the May 13th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQXWF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,158. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

