Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a report released on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBTX. Truist Securities increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

