Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United Natural Foods, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in United Natural Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 99,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

