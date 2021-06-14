Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TPI Composites in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TPI Composites’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,355 shares of company stock worth $9,814,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

