Equity Investment Corp Has $101.03 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,718 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up 4.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $101,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $12,372,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 147,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HIG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.76. 14,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

