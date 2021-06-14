ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of ESSA opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

