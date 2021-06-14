Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,695 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels comprises about 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.91% of Aspen Aerogels worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.