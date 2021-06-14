Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $4.33 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.95. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $59.19 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

