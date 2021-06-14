Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,092,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,137 shares of company stock worth $24,818,071. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

