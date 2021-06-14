Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Itron worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Itron by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,641 shares of company stock worth $338,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

ITRI opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

