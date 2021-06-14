Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $220.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

