Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,025. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.