Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

