Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,600,000 after buying an additional 355,043 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,567,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 617,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

