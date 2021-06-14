Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 3,625 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Columbus McKinnon accounts for about 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,505. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

