Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,768 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ePlus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.41. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.32. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.