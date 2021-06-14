Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

NYSE EB opened at $20.94 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

