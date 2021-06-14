EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $109,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,206.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,746 shares of company stock worth $2,554,330. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVOP stock opened at $29.58 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.