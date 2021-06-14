Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.76. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.