Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Shares of PII traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.86. The company had a trading volume of 27,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,897,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

