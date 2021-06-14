Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 374.1% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ENPC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. Executive Network Partnering has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 790,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $5,278,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 1,118.0% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 566,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 519,989 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 510,526 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 836,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 501,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

