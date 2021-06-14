Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $62.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

