Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $76.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $76.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

XOM opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

