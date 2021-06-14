EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Update

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the May 13th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,164. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

