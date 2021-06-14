FCA Corp TX Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

VMO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,148. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

