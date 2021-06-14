FCA Corp TX Has $3.04 Million Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

FCA Corp TX cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RE. AJO LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $254.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

