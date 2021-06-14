FCA Corp TX Invests $237,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

SUM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

