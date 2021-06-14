FCA Corp TX Sells 2,771 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund makes up 1.3% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NYSE GDO opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

