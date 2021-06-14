Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1,056.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $101,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,561. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

