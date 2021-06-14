Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $29.33 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00054697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00159235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00183228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.01040934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,573.01 or 0.99973145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars.

