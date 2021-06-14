FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Down 38.9% in May

FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRANQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41. FHC has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

FHC Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

