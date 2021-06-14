Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $193.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.47. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.