Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $248,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $232.75 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

