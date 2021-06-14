Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 20,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $381.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

