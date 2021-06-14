Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $48,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 515,777 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Perrigo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after acquiring an additional 500,118 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.