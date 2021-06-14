Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $227,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,522,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $223.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

