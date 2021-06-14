Financial Survey: UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) vs. PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

UWM Holdings Co. Class pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. PennyMac Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PennyMac Financial Services pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UWM Holdings Co. Class and PennyMac Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 2 3 0 2.60 PennyMac Financial Services 0 2 6 0 2.75

UWM Holdings Co. Class presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus target price of $80.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.58%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Profitability

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94% PennyMac Financial Services 43.72% 55.61% 5.86%

Volatility & Risk

UWM Holdings Co. Class has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and PennyMac Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services $3.71 billion 1.12 $1.65 billion $20.92 2.97

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats UWM Holdings Co. Class on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. It sources first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans. The Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

