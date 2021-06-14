FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $47.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

